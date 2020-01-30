Under the leadership of music director and conductor Dr. Timothy Koch, the Carolina Master Chorale will present the third of its 37th season’s four events, “Music is the Food of Love” to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Performances are Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
Visit www.carolinamasterchorale.com or call 843-444-5774 for more information and to purchase tickets for these performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.