A trip to Calabash, N.C. for seafood isn’t complete without stopping at Callahan’s of Calabash and St. Nick Nacks extraordinary Christmas wonderland.

For more than 43 years, the iconic gift shop has expanded to keep pace with the growing popularity of a town it calls home.

Today, the little gift shop that Clark Callahan started along with his nephew Dean Spatholt in 1978 has become a 35,000-square-foot shopping experience unparalleled along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast.

Karen Wilson, one of the store’s managers and buyers, said shopping at Callahan’s has become a generational tradition for many customers.

“We see people coming in with their children and grandchildren who have been shopping here for years,” she said. “When they enter the store and see the original plank flooring, they know they are home.”

Sadly, the store’s original founder, Clark Callahan, recently passed away. His son, Eric Callahan, now operates the store with his cousin, Dean Spatholt.

“The location, the timing and Dad’s vision had a lot to do with the success we have enjoyed, as well as the great staff we work with,” said Eric, who has worked at Callahan’s since being a young boy. “I did everything from watering the hermit crabs to emptying the trash cans. Whatever Dad needed me to do.”

Located at the entrance to the Calabash waterfront, Callahan’s has a long history of expanding to meet its customers’ needs.

“Clark, Eric and Dean always have had forward thinking business minds,” said Wilson. “They figured out new directions they wanted to take and just kept adding on space. Watching this thing grow over the past 35 years has been super fun and challenging. I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Eric said the store constantly reimagines itself by adding new lines.

“We always change the merchandise so that it doesn’t get stale for visitors and locals,” he said.

Keeping “trendy” means adding incredibly popular items like Bogg Bags, added Wilson.