COVID-19 restrictions permitting, ongoing exhibits Black Southern Belles and GrassinMotion continue through March at Brookgreen Gardens, while February brings exhibits, series and lectures ranging from The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture to The Proper Way to Prune A Rose.
“Because of the upsurge of COVID, everything in January was moved to virtual,” said Lauren Joseph with Brookgreen. She added that because that could recur in February, people should continue to visit www.brookgreen.org for updates.
Brookgreen Gardens is at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet.
Upcoming events include:
Through Feb. 14:
Rosie Sandifer: A Life in Paintings and Sculpture - a collection of oil paintings and bronze sculptures.
Through March 31:
GrassinMotion – Antwon Ford began weaving sweetgrass baskets at his grandmother’s side when he was only four years old. In 2009 he began his GrassinMotion series, experimenting with mathematically-inspired shapes and juxtaposition of light and dark, full and empty spaces, and more.
Black Southern Belles – Sonja Griffin Evans incorporates tin, wood and other materials into her art while using vibrant colors on canvas, the traditional Gullah style.
Wednesdays in February:
Gullah Geechee Program Series – The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture Ron Daise teaches about the Gullah Geechee culture and heritage and how music is intertwined into the culture and language each Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10:
Terrarium Workshop from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Build you own tiny ecosystem. Supplies and plants provided. $60 non-members; $45 members. Call 843-979-6083.
Saturday, Feb. 13:
Reign of Rice Lecture Series, 2021 Perpetuating Rice Heritage through the Arts – Akindele Decker teaches the connections of storytelling, language and culture in Sierra Leone and Gullah Geechee communities through speech and literature.
Sunday, Feb. 14:
At 1 and 4 p.m., Romance in the Gardens is a time to renew wedding vows and celebrate your marriage. Ceremonies are held at the Brookgreen Creek Boat Landing and are followed by receptions at the Leonard Pavilion. $40 members; $50 non-members.
Tuesday, Feb. 16:
Dirt N’ Details – The Proper Way to Prune A Rose - Noon-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17:
Dirt N’ Details – Camellias, Beautiful Winter Blooms
Saturday, Feb. 20:
Black History Month Performance
Wednesday, Feb. 24:
Open Studio - Monthly event open to the public to observe sculpture-making processes, and demonstrations.
Saturday, Feb. 27 – May 23:
Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art – This is the first exhibit in the new Rosen Galleries and includes [paintings, sculptures, etchings, lithographs and drawings by great 19th, 20th and 21st Century artists in the fields of botanical and zoological illustration, sporting art and other fine art depicting the purposes of Brookgreen Gardens - sculpture, plants, animals and history.
Be sure to check Brookgreen Gardens’ website for updates.
