Brand new Pro Karts on the Pro Track is one more feature that makes the Feb. 14 season opening of Broadway Grand Prix exciting.
The Pro Track is the park’s fastest track and has a 60-inch requirement to drive, along with a driver’s license of course, and a 40-inch requirement to ride.
The karts are connected to a timing devise so drivers and passengers can actually see how long it takes them to race on that track.
“You can see who comes in first in real time,” said Christina Watts, marketing director with the Lazarus Entertainment Group.
And there are also six other tracks to experience. Those are the Family Track, the Kids Track, the High Bank Oval Track, the Speed Racer Track, the Junior Racer Track and the Slick Track.
And in addition to all that, there are also two 18-hole mini-golf courses, a rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, an arcade, and of course, a snack bar.
Plus, the KidsZone has a carousel, Pro Tow, Slick Spin, Tot Rods, a Kiddie Speedway, Sky Wheels and Tooter Train.
“Everybody who comes to the park will have something fun to do because rides allow for 40-inch people all the way up to adults,” Watts said.
The park, at 1820 21st Ave. in Myrtle Beach will be open on weekends between Feb. 14 and March 1.
Starting March 1, it’ll be open from noon to 8 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday; from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday.
It will also be open on President’s Day, Feb. 17 from noon – 6 p.m.
The email address for the park is info@broadwaygrandprix.com and the phone number is 843-839-4080.
Broadway Grand Prix offers corporate parties, team banquets and group and team outings.
Watts said, “The thing that separates us from other parks is that we let the kids come all day long.
“There’s no gap, they can stay and race all day if they want to.
“We really do have something for everyone at our park,” she said. “There are seven different kids’ rides, including a kids’ track where the operators actually work with the kids who drive their own karts, teaching them about the gas and the brake.”
Visit www.bradwaygrandprix.com to purchase season tickets and for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.