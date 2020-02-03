Broadway at the Beach, celebrating 25 years of family fun in 2020, will present its19th Annual KidzTime Festival on Saturday, February 22nd from 11am - 4pm at Broadway at the Beach.
Children and their families can enjoy a fun filled day of games, live entertainment, character appearances, face painting, balloon activities and more!
Year after year, Broadway at the Beach stands alone as by far the most popular tourist destination in the entire Myrtle Beach area.
With its great location in the heart of the Grand Strand, convenient parking and wide range of outstanding activities for visitors of all ages, it's the perfect place to make magical memories of your own.
For more information, visit broadwayatthebeach.com.
