The Beach ‘n Chili Fest is returning to the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Sept. 23-25.
If you like chili, it’s the best place in the world to be—literally. The chili fest is the site of the World Championship Chili Cook-off.
This fall marks the second year the competition has been held in Myrtle Beach. Hundreds of cooks from all over the globe will present over 500 varieties of chili. They will be vying for the honor of being named World Champion and taking home a large chunk of the $75,000 prize pot.
Admission to the festival is free but the public must purchase tickets to taste the many kinds of chili. If somebody wants to enjoy the fun of the festival and may not be a chili fan, there will be plenty of other food options. There will also be a beer garden to wash down whatever you choose to eat.
On the main stage, the fest features a wide variety of music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the youngsters, there will be plenty of things to do including bounce houses, face painting, games and slides.
The International Chili Society was founded by legendary car designer Carroll Shelby so it makes sense that the festival will have a car show Saturday and Sunday featuring a large variety of vehicles.
Entrance into the festivities is free but there is an option to upgrade to the VIP Lounge. VIPs will have access to a cooled tent, a private bar and a special main stage viewing area. They also get free bites and two complimentary drinks. VIP passes are $50 for one day or $125 for a weekend pass.
If you would like to get more involved in chili competitions, on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. you can attend a judging class to become a certified chili judge. The certification will be good for the world championship competition that weekend as well as all ICS chili competitions throughout the country.
Cost of the class is $50.
