For Cindi Shepherd, beading has always been a part of her life.

“I’ve been a beader and crafter all my life,” she said. “I’d use grass for string while playing in the backyard at my aunt’s house, and make necklaces for my dolls and myself.”

Cindi and her husband, Steve, recently became owners of Beach Beads and More in Surfside Beach, a retailer Cindi often frequented during her trips from North Carolina to the Grand Strand.

“We’ve owned property here for 9 years. We recently retired and decided to come live here,” Cindi said.

The shop owner enjoyed visiting Beach Beads while on vacation each year, even taking classes with former store owner Heather Samson during her trips. Cindi was actually coming to shop with a Christmas gift certificate when she learned that Samson planned to close Beach Beads and relocate to Charlotte, N.C.

“I’d always dreamed of being retired and coming here as much as I wanted,” Cindi said of the store. “So I asked, ‘Have you ever thought of selling?’”

On Nov. 1, 2020, the Shepherds became the official store owners.

Cindi has built up inventory, from macrame supplies to seed beads and everything in between. As a former assistant school teacher, she enjoys teaching classes for children, elderly adults, and all who are eager to learn.

“You watch their eyes light up when they see they can do this,” she said. “Once you learn the basics, you can take it and move forward with it. It’s good, clean fun, learning a new skill and taking it home with you.”

Classes are currently offered on an on-demand basis for families and small groups. The Shepherds hope to host beading birthday parties at the store as COVID restrictions for gatherings lift.

Beach Beads and More offers jewelry repair as well, which Cindi said is “emotional and rewarding to me.”

“People are broken when their jewelry is broken, especially family treasures. It’s so special to them when they can use it again,” she said.