After an unprecedented cancellation for Hurricane Florence in 2018, and a COVID-19 pandemic cancellation in 2020, the organizers of the Aynor Hoe-Down are excited for its return on Sept. 18 in Aynor Town Park.
“Everybody was so upset because we didn’t have it last year – under the circumstances we felt like that was the best thing to do for the safety of the whole community,” said Terri Jordan of the Aynor Pilot Club.
Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Aynor, the Hoe-Downs have been happening for over 40 years - the 2018 cancellation was the first ever in its history because of a hurricane.
In 2021, the schedule of the event will be generally the same, with the parade at 10 a.m. in Downtown Aynor and opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.
The Blue Pan Jam Band from Aynor Elementary unfortunately will not be kicking off the morning as usual, according to entertainment organizer Rosemary McQueen.
Talented acts from local students and performers will fill the day, and for those excited for the Aynor Hoe-Down Beauty Pageant it will take place the weekend before on Sept. 11 in the Aynor High School auditorium.
Longtime organizer Phyllis Richardson said that there will be close to 180 vendors of a variety of local businesses, artisans and eateries with an expanded footprint this year, extending beyond Aynor Town Park.
Richardson said that with the new office building behind Anderson Brothers Bank using some of the previous Hoe-Downs’ vendor space, the vendor area will expand into surrounding lots.
Some vendors will also be in the lot across from the old IGA, which is soon to be the new The Rock Church campus, she said.
The event and entertainment will conclude by 5 p.m.
“We are so looking forward to it and we thank the community for being patient with us,” Jordan said.
Information for vendors, beauty pageant details, and other event specifics can be found at the Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down Festival Facebook event page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.