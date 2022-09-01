Atalaya Castle, the winter home of Archer and Anna Huntington, provides the perfect setting for the 47th annual Atalaya Arts and Crafts Festival that features top art and craft pieces Sept. 23-25.
The three-day festival is located at the historic home that is the centerpiece of Huntington Beach State Park just south of Murrells Inlet and across Highway 17 from Brookgreen Gardens.
In addition to being the Huntington’s winter home, it also held Anna’s sculptor studio where she produced many of her world famous sculptures.
The festival features over 100 artisans from throughout the country providing works in all art media and hand crafted pieces.
Art lovers can also enjoy live music each day at the festival featuring local musicians of several genres.
Barbecue, seafood and more local dishes will be offered all three days in the event’s food court.
Gates to the festival open at noon and close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. On Saturday and Sunday, festival gates open at 10 a.m.
Admission is $10 for adults 16 and over. Admission tickets can be purchased at the festival gate once inside the park.
Artists’ applications have already closed.
Applications for food vendors and entertainers can still be checked out at southcarolinaparks.com/huntington-beach/atalaya-festival.
