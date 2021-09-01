The 2021 Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival is Sept. 24-26 and this year, it is expanding “outside the walls,” says Gwen Davenport, with South Carolina State Parks.
“We will spread out and have booths and what-not outside so we’re not crammed into a small space.”
Traditionally the festival has been indoor s.
Davenport said expanding to the outdoors is partly Covid caution and also because it sometimes gets overly crowded inside the castle.
This is the 46th festival, with last year’s being online, again because of Covid.
Huntington Beach State Park is on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet.
Admission for three days is $15 for people 16 and older.
There will be music, food including seafood and barbeque, and a full weekend of unusual treasures to enjoy seeing and for purchase.
About 100 vendors will be on hand with everything from stonework to leather and fiber wearables.
There will be artists featuring basketry, clay and porcelain work, metal work, watercolor and lots of surprises.
The show will feature four award winners from the 2019 show including jewelry artist Catherine Goolsby, John Parkinson who handcrafts furniture and other wooden items, glass artist Kyle Keeler and photographer Lori Honeycutt.
Danny O’Driscoll, who uses oil and acrylics for his wildlife art, and who has been a vendor at the festival for more than 30 years, will also return.
According to https://www.atalayacastle.com/history, Atalaya was the Moorish-style winter home and sculpture studio of Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington.
It was built between 1931-’33 when Archer Huntington designed the house to be a winter residence for him and his wife after she was diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Anna Huntington was an artist and sculptor and designed the wrought-iron grills that protect the windows during hurricanes.
The castle has 30 rooms and in the court yard’s center is a 40-foot water tower which accounts for the castle’s name. Atalaya means ‘watchtower in Spanish.
There are also animal enclosures where the couple housed bears, horses, monkeys and a leopard.
Brookgreen Gardens was built to showcase Anna Huntington’s work.
Atalaya Castle was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
The Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival has lasted these 46 years, Davenport says, “because of the quality and variety of artwork, and because of its beautiful location.”
