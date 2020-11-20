Travel back in time with the classic hits of the Jackson 5, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder and more at The Asher Theatre’s new “Motown ‘59: The Show.”
The theatre presents this 90-minute musical journey every Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Theatre owner James Stephens II is the writer and director of “Motown ‘59” and also one of its stars. Stephens has been in show business for more than 30 years and he said, “This is one of the most talented groups of performers I’ve ever worked with!”
The Vegas-style musical revue offers a historical trip down memory lane as a “bunch of misfits from Detroit” transform into big stars. The show opens with a dynamic rendition of the Jackson Five “I Want You Back” and closes with a Four Top Temptation Battle.
“Motown ‘59” features all local performers. One of the brightest stars of the show, Stephens said, is a 21 year old female named Reyna Papotto. She plays Diana Ross of the Supremes and young Michael Jackson.
Veteran performer Ian Davis, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, is a versatile and extraordinary talent, Stephens said.
“His dead-on performance of Smokey Robinson brings audiences to their feet. His tenor voice also brings magic to the Four-Tops and Temptations medley. “
There is also a guest star appearance by Kayla Wilson, a Myrtle Beach veteran.
“She’s hand down one of the hottest and brightest young female vocalist at the beach,” Stephens said. Wilson is also starring in her own one woman show titled “Divas,” which is a tribute to Etta Jones, Whitney Houston and Patti Labelle. “Divas” opens at The Asher Theatre on Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m.
Stephens , who is a master impressionist and star of his own show titled “The Man of a Thousand Voices,” portrays Lionel Richie in the second half of the show, bringing crowds to their feet with a duet of “Endless Love.”
The Asher Theatre has limited seating due to the state restrictions on entertainment venues in regards to COVID-19. Tables are spaced 6-8 feet apart, temperatures are taken upon arrival, guests are asked to sanitize their hands before entering the auditorium and masks are required.
Also appearing at The Asher Theatre this month is Travis Powell, starring as Elvis Presley in “The King: A Tribute Show.” Shows are at 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday through Dec. 23.
“The Man of A Thousand Voices” show runs every Thursday at 7 p.m.
The theatre will host a spades tournament on Nov. 28 with $1,000 in cash prizes. Hip-hop icon Chubb Rock will also perform live at Asher Theatre on Nov. 28 with DJ Dolla Bill.
“If you’ve been shut in long enough and ready to experience some real live theatre in your area, The Asher Theatre is the place to go,” Stephens said.
Reserve your tickets online at ashertheatre.com or by phone at 843-903-3100.
