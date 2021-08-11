Sonja Hutton met so many talented people when she moved to the Grand Strand, that she wanted to find a way to help highlight them and their work.
Thus the Discover Surfside Market was born.
“We wanted to be more inclusive of the local talent here. We just approached them to see if they were agreeable,” Hutton said.
Hutton owns My Olive Shack in Surfside and organized the Discover Surfside Market, which takes place every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Memorial Park in Surfside.
“I thought this was such a beautiful park … It’s all about showcasing the local talent,” Hutton said.
The Discover Surfside Market began in April, Hutton said, and they hope to go beyond normal seasonal market dates to possibly offer fun holiday events at the end of the year.
“So far, I think it feels very positive and energetic, and people have been encouraging,” Hutton said.
The market houses around 20 vendors currently, with room for up to around 35.
The variety of wares for sale include candles, fudge, home décor, handmade jewelry, macrame, local sauces and honey, elderberries, clothes, gourds, and ice cream.
The hardest part about the market has been getting the word out to the public.
“It’s a learning experience – people say, ‘I didn’t even know you were here!’,” Hutton said. “Visitors alone really enjoy seeing the local artist’s work.”
Hutton said she hopes to include some produce vendors in the market eventually.
“They would do quite well,” Hutton said.
Hutton is currently taking applications for new vendors for the Discover Surfside Market, and those interested can email her at myoliveshack@gmail.com to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.