Surrealist painter, feminist and political activist Frida Kahlo, while little-known during her lifetime in her native Mexico, is today considered an icon of female empowerment, particularly for Chicano women.
Kahlo’s life, vision and style are represented in an exhibition of over 110 works by more than 90 nationally and internationally known artists, titled “The World of Frida” at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum. The exhibition, which runs through Sept. 24, is also the inspiration for a summer of events and activities for all ages at the museum.
Other public events include a “Happy Birthday, Frida” celebration on the artist’s birthday, July 6; and “Fiesta de Frida’”on July 14, featuring foods from the artist’s culture.
A complete listing of programs, times and admission charges may be found on the art museum’s website, www.MyrtleBeachArtMuseum.org or by calling 843-238-2510.
A seminar/discussion on Kahlo’s influence on fashion and culture will be conducted by Miriam Berrouet, owner and operator of Bilingual Connections and former president of LatinoAmericanosEnAcción; a second lecture on Kahlo’s influence on contemporary artists, including a collage workshop for participants, will be given by artist Betsy Gorman.
Art workshops for adults include a self-portrait workshop; a class on floral designs; and a jewelry workshop, all inspired by Kahlo’s personal style.
A play reading of Frida & Diego - a Love Story by Tom Broadwick, highlighting the tempestuous relationship between Frida and her famous husband, Diego Rivera, will be presented on August 6 and 7. Limited seating is available for the performances; tickets are $15 for Museum members, $20 for non-members.
A series of docent tours, 45 minutes in length, will be conducted throughout the exhibition’s run. Private tours, in English or Spanish, may also be arranged by contacting the Museum.
The World of Frida is a traveling exhibition organized by Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek, CA, which includes paintings, photography, textile, and sculpture.
Admission to the Art Museum is free at all times but donations are welcomed.
