Art in the Park, cancelled in April because of COVID-19, is scheduled for Oct. 10 & 11 and Nov. 14 & 15 in Valor Park in The Market Common.
The 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. event is in its 47th year, and is sponsored by Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, one of the oldest nonprofits in the area.
Visitors to the event “will see things they’ve never seen before because the work is so original,” said director JoAnne Utterback.
Guests can also meet the artisans displaying their work, and talk to them about what they do. They can also put in their requests for special orders.
“Interviewing the artist is hard to do in a gift shop,” Utterback said. “People can talk with them and commission them to do custom work.”
With all manner of talent on display, there is metal art, fabric art, paintings, photography, glasswork, and always several surprises that have guests wondering, “How do they do that?”
Artists are about 20% local folks and the rest are participants from places including Ohio, Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee, the majority of whom return for each event.
“We are an event that does not have food or music, it’s art,” Utterback said.
Art in the Park started in Chapin Park, in the heart of Myrtle Beach.
“Cars pulled in and laid their art work against the cars,” Utterback said, adding that in the early days, the artisans hung their work on clotheslines against the vehicles.
Today, the pet-friendly event has about 40 tents filled with creativity and interesting people to speak with.
“It’s a good outdoor affair with people widely spaced apart so people don’t have to get in a crowd,” Utterback said, about COVID-19 limitations.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required at both weekend events.
Visit www.artsyparksy.com or see ad below for more details.
