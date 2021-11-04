Want to take a look at local art and maybe pick up a piece for your collection? This fall, you can do it outdoors.

Now in its 49th year, Art in the Park offers a show in November.

The events will be at Valor Park in The Market Common (1120 Farrow Parkway) Nov. 13-14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is free. The events are pet-friendly and fun for all ages.

The events are hosted by the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, a nonprofit, state-chartered organization dedicated to promoting fine arts in the community.

With all manner of talent on display, the art typically includes paintings, woodworking, photography, metalwork, stone, jewelry, glasswork, pottery, and always several surprises that have guests wondering, “How do they do that?”

Traditionally, artists are about 20% local folks and the rest are participants from places such as Ohio, Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee.

Guests can meet the artisans displaying their work, and talk to them about what they do. They can also put in their requests for special orders.

For more information about Art in the Park and the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, visit wacg.org or call JoAnne Utterback at 843-446-3830.