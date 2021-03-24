Want to take a look at local art and maybe pick up a piece for your collection? This spring, you can do it outdoors.
Art in the Park kicks off its 49th year with two weekends of shows this month.
The event will be at Valor Park in The Market Common (1120 Farrow Parkway) on April 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Admission is free. The event is pet-friendly and fun for all ages.
The events are hosted by the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, a non-profit, state-chartered organization dedicated to promoting fine arts in the community.
With all manner of talent on display, there is metal art, fabric art, paintings, photography, glasswork, and always several surprises that have guests wondering, “How do they do that?”
Artists are about 20% local folks and the rest are participants from places including Ohio, Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee, the majority of whom return for each event.
Guests can meet the artisans displaying their work, and talk to them about what they do. They can also put in their requests for special orders.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required at both weekend events.
The organization will also host a weekend of shows in October and in November.
For more information on Art in the Park and the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, visit wacg.org or call JoAnne Utterback at 843-446-3830.
