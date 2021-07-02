It began as a post on Facebook and now Jack’s Surf Lessons and Board Rentals has been named one of the top activities to do in Myrtle Beach on the popular online travel site, Trip Advisor.
“I just wanted to help people learn how to surf,” said Jack Hannigan, owner of the surfing and outdoor adventure business. “It just took off and by the second year we had to bring in other instructors.”
In fact, business has been so good that Hannity plans to open a second location in North Myrtle Beach in the near future at the Wyndam Resort.
Presently, Jack’s Surf Lessons operates at Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and reservations can be made by calling 843-647-7471 or by booking online at www.jackssurflessons.com
Jack’s Surf Lessons has been teaching people of almost every age learn how to surf since 2010.
“We teach all different levels, from someone who has never stepped in the ocean before to someone who want to compete,” said Hannity.
Hannity and his team can provide group lessons. However, they prefer to provide two-hour personalized instruction.
“All of our staff are super compassionate about getting people up on boards,” said Hannity. “We try to build relationships with people on the water and make sure that when people leave Myrtle Beach they know that they have a friend that they have connected with.”
He said it is not unusual for even the most inexperienced person to ride the waves on a surfboard during the initial lesson.
In addition to surfboard rentals, Jack’s Surf Lessons offer kayaking and paddleboard rentals as well as eco-tours of local rivers and in Murrells Inlet.
