Comedy Cabana is keeping the laughs coming with Anthony Rodia live for two nights only!
Rodia is a 1st generation Italian comedian born and raised in Westchester, NY. He has always had a way of turning any situation into comedy!
Using social media as his platform, Rodia has exploded onto the comedy scene out of nowhere, making quite a name for himself and building a large fan base.
He is known for his hilarious skits, song parodies, and his weekly “Road Rage Wednesday” using his popular character “Uncle Vinny”.
Rodia is constantly writing new material and challenges himself to be funnier than he was yesterday. He is an energetic, theatrical, off the wall comedian who never holds back and always finds a way to relate to his audience. With his stories, accents and unique delivery, he is sure to have you falling out of your seat with laughter!
Rodia will be at Comedy Cabana on Oct. 29 and 30, with shows at 8 p.m. each night. This is a special event. Tickets are $20 for general seating or $23 for preferred seating. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.
Tickets are available via phone at 843-449-HAHA (4242), online at www.comedycabana.com or in person at the box office.
Comedy Cabana is at 9588 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach. Check the club's website for the latest news on upcoming acts.
