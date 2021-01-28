41 years ago, a small town pair with big dreams moved to Myrtle Beach from Steubenville, Ohio, with the intent to duplicate the family’s well-known Italian sausage and meatball sandwich shop.
When visiting the previous year in July, and seeing the restaurant crowds, they were sure they were destined to make it big.
Opening in a small 70 seat building in June the following year, they soon learned they had a concept problem.
Their southern clientele just didn’t “get it.” Sausage was usually served with grits, not peppers, onions and tomato sauce.
Business was “nada,” so pinching their last pennies, they hand-painted a “Restaurant” sign, slapped it over the Angelo’s Sandwiches & Deli” and hired the banner plane to fly a “$2.99 ALL YOU CAN EAT SPAGHETTI” sign down the beach.
The first night, they closed early due to running out of food and clean dishes.
“We had no idea how to run a real restaurant!” Angelo said.
Chef Steve Straka, who passed away in 2009, developed the new menu and Angelo ran the rest of the show. And the rest is history.
Two buildings and three expansions later, Angelo’s is a well known landmark to visitors and locals alike.
The first and finest “ALL YOU CAN EAT ITALIAN BUFFET” will please even the pickiest tastes.
Try a sampling of all your Italian favorites: spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, lasagna, chicken cacciatore, Italian green beans, cheese & meat ravioli, tortellini alfredo, and three kinds of pizza, served with a house salad and Italian garlic rolls for one low price.
The restaurant bar offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with $3 appetizers and $3 wine, beer and bar specials. The $11.95 early bird buffet is offered until 6 p.m. daily.
Families can fill the kids and dine quickly to make it to their next activity. And it’s the perfect way to serve large parties, luncheons, weddings, business meetings, etc., so call for your next big event.
“We’d be so happy to share the occasion with you,” the couple said.
Angelo’s is offering a Surf & Turf special for Valentine’s Day. Couples should make their reservations at least one week in advance of the holiday for prime seating times.
The restaurant can accommodate 420 people, so there is plenty of room for social distancing.
“We’re never overcrowded,” Angelo said.
COVID-19 safety measures are in place to ensure the comfort of diners and staff alike.
But Angelo’s main claim to fame is “THE GREATEST STEAKS IN THE UNIVERSE!”
Winner of numerous awards, and serving 100,000 per year, the restaurant’s choice loins are aged in house, which is the secret to tender flavorful beef.
They are cut, trimmed and seasoned with Angelo’s secret blend of salts and peppers, and served still sizzling on a hot iron platter.
Add our famous blue cheese garlic butter or our mushrooms and onions marsala and you have a dinner fit for a king.
House specialties like Fettuccine Alfredo, Scampi Lemon Romano, or our rich and creamy Veal or Chicken Marsala are all made to order with nothing but real whole cream and butter.
No mixes here. You’d have to taste the creamy richness yourself. You’re on vacation! You can afford the calories!
Seafood lovers will love our Jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Scallops Fra Diavolo or the Grilled Tuna Steak. Or try our Cowboy Chop, a 22 oz. bone in ribeye, served sizzling and absolutely smothered in caramelized onions, garlic, horseradish, and bacon. You won’t be disappointed.
Angelo has recently been awarded the “Restaurateur of the Year” award for Myrtle Beach and for the whole state by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“Being recognized for such an award among the thousand of restaurants in the state is a tremendous honor,” Angelo said. “It is a tribute to all that my dedicated employees have done for me. “It’s a great honor, and one I’m very proud of.”
Angelo believes in the importance of giving back to the community.
“We support dozens of local organizations.” Angelo said.
But one group that’s very close to his heart are the men and women protecting and serving the community and our country, be they police, fire, EMS or military, all are given special discounts when dining in or out of uniform.
“BACK THE U” t-shirts are worn by the staff on Fridays and sold.
“We’ve sold nearly 500. I admire those who serve, and I want to give back,” the owner said.
So be sure to make this one of your stops, whether you live here, or are just vacationing. See why Angelo’s Steak & Pasta has been voted “Best of the Beach” “Best Steak House” “Best Italian” and a local favorite for over 40 years. We know you’ll love it.
For more information, visit
www.angelosteakandpasta.com or call 843-626-2800.
