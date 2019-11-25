There’s simply nothing like it.
Celebrate the holidays in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show.
This year’s Christmas extravaganza brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand Strand to produce a spectacular new holiday musical experience sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
This featured holiday production plays six nights a week during November and December with select matinees.
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show will instill the true meaning of Christmas in your family with its combination of traditional Christmas classics and contemporary holiday favorites.
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show is a southern family tradition on the Grand Strand with visitors and locals returning year after year.
Also featured in this year’s show will be comedian Ricky Mokel who always puts a new twist on the Christmas season.
So, if you want to celebrate Christmas with an evening filled with song, dance and laughter, the Alabama Theatre is the place you want to be with your family and friends.
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show truly has become a Myrtle Beach family tradition.
The Alabama Theatre’s Guest Artist Concert Series showcases top-selling artists like Josh Turner, Oak Ridge Boys, Three Dog Night, Jay Leno, The Temptations & Four Tops, and many more.
Please visit www.Alabama-Theatre.com for updated information on ONE The Show, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show and the Guest Artist Concert Series.
The Alabama Theatre is at 4750 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
