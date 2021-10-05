The 30th Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, which benefits the arts along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, is a 16-day event from Oct. 7-23 that includes nine concerts from jazz to country to a Chicago tribute band.
Although the Oct. 8 Wine & Food Gala is sold out, sales & marketing director Susan Bryant says thousands of travelers and lovers of the arts are looking forward to the music and art festival, and that the organizers “are beyond excited” about the event.
Each outdoor show starts at 7 p.m. at The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island, 18 Reserve Drive in Pawleys.
Scheduled are:
Oct. 8: Orlando Transit Authority, a Chicago tribute band;
Oct. 9: The Miracles;
Oct. 13: Lao Tizer featuring Eric Marienthal;
Oct. 14: The Black Market Trust;
Oct. 15: Atlanta Rhythm Section;
Oct. 16: Tavares;
Oct. 21: The Texas Tenors;
Oct. 22: Best of the Eagles;
Oct. 23: Tabled event – Destination Motown featuring Soul Cruisers. The event is sold out underneath the tent but lawn seats are still available.
Up to 1,200 guests can attend each concert and tickets are available at https://pawleysmusic.com.
According to the festival’s website, the mission of the non-profit PIFMA is to provide diverse music, arts and educational events and programs that create cultural experiences that educate, entertain and inspire.
The website further says, “Coastal South Carolina will ultimately become a mecca for the arts. We believe in the value of the arts as an essential part of civilization and in its role of preserving accomplishments of humanity. We believe that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to be exposed to the arts and that the festival has a significant role and responsibility to the community in supporting the growth and development of the people we serve and in enhancing their quality of life by furthering their equality of opportunity to the arts.”
The Pawleys island Festival of Music & Art is funded, in part, by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and South Carolina Arts Commission.
Money raised at the festival benefits the arts of all kinds, including scholarships, instruments, instruction and more, Bryant says.
She adds, “Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing on S.C.’s Hammock Coast.”
