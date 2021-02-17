Ray Gene Boyd
Graveside services for Ray Gene Boyd, 71, will be held Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. David Watts.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery prior to the service at 1:30 p.m.
Mr. Boyd passed away Feb. 15.
Ray was born in Conway June 21, 1949, to his loving parents, the late Vernon Jesse Boyd and the late Florine Watts Boyd Tadych. He attended Conway High School before choosing to enlist in the army. He served his country honorably and served one tour during the Vietnam War. After the war, Ray learned the trade of plumbing and was owner of Boyd's Plumbing until he retired in 2005.
It wasn’t until his later years of life when he received his new title of Poppa and Papie from his grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with them and watching them grow.
Ray was preceded in death by both of his parents, Vernon and Florine; and his brother, Glenn Vernon Boyd. To cherish his loving memory he leaves behind his wife, Kathie Horne Boyd of Conway; two sons, Chadwick Boyd (Shay) of Myrtle Beach and Brandon Boyd (Giselle) of Prosper, Texas; six grandchildren, Connor Boyd, Isabella Boyd, Austin Schultz, Savana Boyd, Holland Boyd and Bristol Boyd; and his only sister, Judy Boyd of Conway.
Ray had a close relationship with his pastor, the Rev. David Watts, who helped him establish a relationship of faith. We are grateful that he was able to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior with Watts’ mentorship.
The family of Ray Boyd gratefully acknowledges your loving acts of kindness. Your calls, cards, visits, encouraging words, most of all your prayers have given us comfort during these difficult moments. Thank you and may God continue to bless each of you.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
