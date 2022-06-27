Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide two Horry County Council races.
After the June 14 Republican Primary, runoffs are needed to determine the next Horry County Council chairman and the District 8 county council member.
The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter in Horry County who voted in the GOP primary or did not cast a ballot on June 14 is eligible to vote.
The chairman's race pits incumbent Johnny Gardner against former chairman Mark Lazarus. With no Democratic opposition in November, the winner is a lock to take the seat.
The race is a rematch of the 2018 GOP Primary in which Gardner narrowly defeated Lazarus. This year, the two men also faced challenges from Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who chose not to seek reelection to the District 8 seat, and Little River activist Katrina Morrison.
In the June 14 primary, Lazarus led all candidates, taking 38% of the vote. Gardner finished second with 25% while Vaught came in third with 22%. Morrison received about 14% of the vote.
The council chair serves a four-year term and is paid $25,750 per year.
Mark Lazarus
Despite leading all candidates on June 14, Lazarus isn’t assuming the runoff will yield the same results. He said he’s been encouraging his supporters to get back out and vote and he’s hoping to pick up votes from some people who didn’t pick him on June 14. Vaught endorsed Lazarus last week.
“Mark Lazarus is a problem solver who broke the logjam to build International Drive and widen [S.C.] 707,” Vaught said. “We need Mark’s leadership to bring the council back together.”
Along with Vaught, District 2 councilman Bill Howard said he is endorsing Lazarus.
“The council needs new leadership,” Howard said. “It has not been led the last three years.”
Longtime District 4 councilman Gary Loftus said he has served with multiple chairs and Lazarus was one of the most effective leaders of that body.
“Mark would call and get a consensus and work for inclusion of everyone on the council” Loftus said. “The chairman we have now may say ‘Hello’ and that’s it.”
District 3 councilman Dennis DiSabato is also backing Lazarus.
Lazarus has maintained he's the best candidate to navigate uncertain economic times.
“We have proven leadership,” he said. “We have tough times ahead of us. The economy’s tough. It’s going to be a tough budget season coming up at the county. And I’ve proven in the past that I have leadership to bring people together.”
Johnny Gardner
Since the June 14 primary, Gardner has secured Morrison's endorsement. He's also been supported by Horry County Rising, an advocacy group for flood victims, and he's received the endorsements of the local branches of the International Association of Firefighters and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Gardner said the county needs to continue focusing on the issues he's highlighted over the last four years: flood mitigation policies, higher impact fees and improving compensation for public safety personnel.
"Nothing's changing," he said. "We're doing everything that we were elected to do the first time."
Gardner said he has primary competition because some people in the development industry aren't happy with his policies.
"We can't stop growth," he said. "But we have smart growth."
Gardner said he's pleased with the endorsements he's received so far.
"I value them greatly," he said. "They mean a lot to me because they come from the people that are near and dear to everyone in this county. The first responders are the people that keep us safe and allow us to sleep at night, and they are endorsing me and that is something I take seriously."
District 8 runoff
District 8 stretches from the Conway area to Forestbrook and includes much of the S.C. 544 corridor.
This runoff features two candidates who have never held public office: Realtor Michael “Mikey Mash” Masciarelli and insurance agent Brandon Skipper. Like the chairman’s race, the District 8 primary winner faces no opposition in the general election, essentially guaranteeing the victor the post.
Masciarelli led all candidates in the June 14 primary, taking about 34% of the vote. Skipper, meanwhile, claimed 28%. Retired teacher Shannon Grady and building industry representative David Ellis each earned about 19%.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Masciarelli worked in law enforcement and later in the financial industry before retiring and moving to the Grand Strand eight years ago. A married father of two, he now works for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Myrtle Beach Real Estate where he’s known as “Mikey Mash.”
After the June 14 primary, Masciarelli said he’s confident he can stand out in the runoff.
"When it comes down to two people, I think with a lot of the other races out of the way, the actualities of who’s accomplished and who’s not and who actually has plans moving forward for the county versus no answers will become fairly evident," he said.
A former member of the county's planning commission, Masciarelli has campaigned on his willingness to address multiple concerns, including clear-cutting forests, overdevelopment, crime and road congestion.
Skipper was born and raised in Horry County, graduating from Aynor High School and later Coastal Carolina University. He holds a degree in political science and works as an insurance agent/broker with Southeastern Alliance Underwriters.
"A lot of people just say that I’m real," Skipper said. "I have no special interest other than … my heart is here."
Skipper has been endorsed by former District 8 candidate David Ellis, the local Fraternal Order of Police and Vaught, the outgoing councilman.
Like his opponent, he's also campaigned on the need to limit development and improve local roads. Skipper said residents have told him the rapid development of the county is concerning.
“It’s not that they’re against it," he said. "They just think it should be controlled."
Skipper said he's more focused on constituent service than his opponent would be.
"He’s serving himself and I’m here to serve others," he said.
County council members serve four-year terms and (excluding the chair) are paid $15,966 per year.
