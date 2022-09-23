Tracy Lyn Capps
AYNOR-Tracy Lyn Capps, 57, died Sept. 21 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 28, 1965 in Horry County, he was a son of Verna Mae Johnson Capps and the late John Francis Capps.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brothers, Jerry E. Capps Sr. and James Capps.
Tracy was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who will be greatly missed.
In addition to his mother, Verna Mae Capps, Tracy is survived by one son, Timmy Capps; one brother, Leamon Capps of Galivants Ferry; three sisters, Delores Capps of Conway, Sheila Walters and Sarah Jordan (Tal) of Galivants Ferry; two grandchildren, Piper Capps and Braydon Floyd; one sister-in law, Janet Capps, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
