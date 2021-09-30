Timothy John Spinner
Timothy John Spinner, 31, passed away Sept. 25 at his residence.
Born July 12, 1990 in Tom’s River, N.J., he was a son of Dawn Spinner Holden and Marc Holloway Sr.
Timmy was survived by his parents; one brother, Marc Holloway Jr.; grandfathers, Len Spinner and Thomas Holloway; and many friends.
No services are planned at this time
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
