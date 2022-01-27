Thomas Edward Narcisi
Funeral services for Thomas Edward Narcisi, 47, were held Jan. 24 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial followed in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Mt. Narcisi, of West Homewood Road, died Jan. 21 at his residence. Born Nov. 27, 1974 in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was a son of Karen O’Grodnik Narcisi and the late Ralph Michael Narcisi.
Tom was a loving father, son, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family. He loved his profession, which was painting.
Mr. Narcisi is survived by his mother, Karen O’Grodnik Narcisi; one son, Hayes Lawrimore (fiancé Britney); one daughter AnnaGrace Lawrimore; mother of his children, Lori Lawrimore; one brother, Gregory A Narcisi (Elizabeth); three sisters, Tracy Narcisi, Rachel Narcisi and Theresa Powell (Nick); one granddaughter, Brettleigh Lawrimore; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
