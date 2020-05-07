Chef Jordan Aldrich learned how to cook by watching, by asking questions and then by doing.

The Pennsylvania transplant is the chef at Hook & Barrel, where the motto is, “One nibble and you’ll be hooked.” At 8014 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, the family-owned and managed eatery is offering curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also plans the extensively researched menus at Croissants Bistro & Bakery, also owned by Heidi Vukov and family. The difference between a cook and a chef, he explained, is that “a chef has to be a leader.

“A chef has to know all the techniques, the braising…the roasting…the cuts. A chef is a teacher.

“The chef,” he says, “teaches the cook.”

Aldrich studied environmental science in college, considered teaching as a career, but he was groomed early for the culinary world.

When he was a kid, his mother and stepdad owned two Italian restaurants and says he was “raised underfoot on the job.”

Becoming a chef didn’t involve “one specific light bulb incident,” he says.

Along with his mother and stepfather owning the Italian restaurants, his grandmother baked and family gatherings always centered around the food. It wasn’t, he says, that anyone sat him down and said they were going to teach him how to cook.

“Once I started cooking a little bit and figured out how to make a dish or two, everything just went from there,” he says.

He realized that, “If I can do this, I can also do that.”

He became interested in food preparation as a pre-teen and actually started working in the kitchen about 20 years ago.

“When I transitioned from waiting tables to cooking and working in the back of the house, my mind really started going.

Things like ‘350 degrees for 20 minutes’ stuck in my head, and I realized I cared about those things.”

His favorite food to prepare surprisingly isn’t Italian, it’s French, and it’s the technique even more than the ingredients that makes a dish French. What caught his attention about French cooking is, he says, “how pretty it all is.”

Aldrich learned French cooking from “old school chefs” in Charleston who said, ‘It’s got to be this way and you can’t deviate.’”

But, once on his own, Aldrich doesn’t use recipes. “I wing it,” he says.

“I have a rough idea and then I piece together the parts.”

Being a chef isn’t a 40-hour work week, but instead is “long, physical hours that never stop. I may get off at 10 or 11 at night, but I’m not done working,” he says.

“Then I plan my menus for the next day, check emails to make sure I didn’t miss anything, work on new menus, do research and development, it’s very labor intensive.”

Working on curbside pick-up during COVID-19 has been something new for Aldrich.

“Keeping space between people, wearing masks, making sure everything is sanitized over and over…getting people to the door but not in the door.”

Aldrich says he didn’t realize how much hard work being a chef would involve, but he loves every minute of it. He enjoys everything about the profession, from using the freshest local food to preparing it and readying it for presentation.

“I guess you could say my personal style is Southern French with a little Italian,” he laughs.

This is just one of 10 stories focusing on people who are still working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Browse more stories by clicking below.