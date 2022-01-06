If you are like me, as we rip, flip, and fling the final page of 2021 into 2022, perhaps you have mixed feelings about the year ahead. The past year, with all its blessing and sweetness, was also hard and heavy.
We faced twelve full months of worldwide pandemic, the ever-looming threat of wide-scale war, political and social tensions within our own borders, and the uncertainty of an economy that has felt as if poised to crash at a moment’s notice. Headlines and newsfeeds seem sometimes to scream at us, shouting for all our attention, vying with our hearts for our focus and investment.
Many of the things we see and read are truly important and worthy of our notice. However, the tension I often encounter is knowing what to do with the information before me. I feel as if the great question that stands before us is, How do we appropriately feel the burden of living in a broken world while believing that God will do what is best for his glory and our good? Or perhaps, more simply put, What will it look like to trust God in this season?
Although I am no expert on trusting God, I have learned many helpful lessons through struggling and failing to walk by faith in Jesus during seasons of distress. Perhaps the most important instruction that God has been walking with me through is learning to leverage well the quiet moments with him. Much of what we experience in our everyday lives is loud. When we encounter discouragement, doubt, and depression, antagonism, anger, and anxiety, our lives are filled with the high volume of real and important, but often temporary situations.
If you are like me, the temptation is to react to the loudest voices in my heart and mind, moment-by-moment. It is in these instances that I find myself failing to walk by faith, choosing rather to live loudly in the moment. Rather than praying and asking God to give me his own quiet wisdom, I make a hasty decision. Instead of choosing to wait for God to act on my behalf, I take life into my own hands. When I feel a certain emotion regarding a situation, I will choose to sit in it, letting it stew, rather than taking my broken heart to God and asking him to help me sort out what is true from what I feel. I am thankful that, in these seasons of loudness, which truly is most of life, Jesus reaches out a nail-pierced hand to my burdened heart and says, Come, sit with me.
In these seasons, when the world seems to shout at us, when life feels as if it could not possibly be any more broken and distracting, God gives quiet moments. I am often reminded in these times of the stark difference in the way that God attracts and moves our hearts to follow him, to trust him. When the world tells us to rush, he calmly reminds us to rest. When the world screams for immediacy, he fosters within us patience. When the world pushes rashness and haste, he calls us to wait. When the world raises the tempo and volume, he slows and whispers. And when the world tells us that our lives of slowness, patience, and rest are wasted, he tells us that we are blessed because he is our treasure.
Practically, what will it look like to trust God in 2022? One of the infinite blessings of believing in an unchanging Savior is that, though life will undoubtedly shift with uncertainty and unpredictability, walking by faith involves the same simple practices and patterns every day. Seek the quiet places where you may sit with Jesus, and he with you. Take time to read the Scriptures. Spend seasons in prayer and fasting. Speak with him often and listen closely to his Word. When the world begins to bellow and beat down on the walls of your heart and mind, may his still, small voice speak clearly to remind you of who you are and how he has called you to follow him. Trusting Jesus is simple, but not often easy. By his grace alone, through faith alone, he calls us to believe, to trust, to find eternal life in him alone today and in every season. And in those places when this broken world seeks to drown out his tender words, may we pray like Augustine, “O Lord, command what you will and give what you command.” Lord, call us to go your way in a loud world, and give us grace to quietly trust you in the going.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1619 Parkview Road, Conway will host a Prayer and Feasting service Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. at the church. The group plans to pray for its community, state and national leaders. After the prayer service, they will enjoy a light brunch. Everyone is welcome.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach
is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org, Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
BO January 8
Friday: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Education Wednesday will begin this month with Advanced Hebrew, 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.; Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Rosen Center or on Zoom.
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos & discussion
Hebrew School runs from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
New entertainment coupon booklets are available at the Temple Office for $20 each.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any size/any age) for Fostering Hope
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: deodorant, peanut butter and jelly
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
The Book Club will meet Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Rosen Center. The book: Fifty Words of Rain by Asha Lemme. RSVP to deelans@aol.com or call (843) 592-9913.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
