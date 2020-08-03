It was the Village’s friendly atmosphere and South Carolina’s reasonable taxes that brought Doug and Gail Tilton to Conway just seven weeks ago despite the COVID-19 scare.
The New York retirees, Doug – a New York telephone employee, and Gail – a nurse, moved to Greensboro, N.C., 14 years ago upon their retirements. But the couple began to consider a move from North Carolina a few months before they actually did it.
“…we chose to move because we found this house and it was available then, so we didn’t use the pandemic as an excuse not to move. We thought okay; the house is there. It’s ready. Let’s just do it, so that’s what we did,” Gail said.
With the help of their son, who lives in Utah, they moved into the home that is about half the size of their North Carolina home.
They used a rental truck from UHaul to move after employees assured them that they sanitize every truck and let it stand on the lot for three days before they rent it again.
“…the good news is everything was fine. We did okay,” Mrs. Tilton said.
Like so many others, it was the lower cost of living in South Carolina that drew the couple. Gail says Doug is great with numbers and he did extensive research, figuring to see just how much cheaper it would be in South Carolina than where they were. One of the biggest factors was the state’s tax break for seniors.
Tilton even looked at probable electric bills, water rates and costs of sewer and trash.
“He did a whole comparison of where we were to where we wanted to be…He’s very good with numbers,” she said.
So far, they’ve been happy with their choice about where to live.
“We really like it. We’ve met some really nice people,” she said, adding that they like that people wave, stop and say hello.
“We kind of like that friendly neighborhood atmosphere because that’s what it feels like to us...we found the people to be quite friendly,” she said.
