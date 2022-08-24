Thelma Moore Cox Joyner
Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Joyner passed away Aug. 23.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Nettie Moore. She was a member of North Conway Baptist Church where she served in the Sara Bivens W.M.U. and attended the Friendship Sunday School class. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Collins Department Store and Peebles. She was also a member of Horry Electric “WIRE”.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Joyner was predeceased by her first husband, Henson Cox; her second husband, Kelly Joyner; one son, Judson Cox; one son-in-law, Howard Ray; one granddaughter, Kelly Ann Cox; and two sisters, Alice Skipper and Blanche Woodbury.
Survivors include one son, H.B. Cox (Marie) of Conway; two daughters, Patsy Ray and Tammy McDowell (Jimmy) of Conway; one daughter-in-law, Pat Stanley of Loris; five grandchildren, Shane Cox, Chad Cox, Jaymie McDowell, Jay McDowell and Angel Bryan; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Memorials may be sent to the North Conway Baptist Church Building Fund, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
