In recent days, I have reflected with gratitude on the fact that I was born in the era in which we live.
I say this humbly, acknowledging that many are struggling in our world during these dark and difficult days. Meanwhile, I am thankful for the ability to live in a time and place where medical advancement is available to me. Many do not realize that I am legally blind. In fact, I vividly recall the moment when I asked my optometrist what the benchmark for legal blindness was, to which she laughed and responded, “Oh, you are way past that.” I am grateful to the Lord for his kindness in providing strong prescriptions for eyeglasses and contact lenses.
As I study the Scriptures, the reality of my own brokenness becomes clearer. Were I to have been born two thousand years ago, I would have been entirely at the mercy of my community. Blindness, accompanied by a bout of severe acne in my formative years, would have also relegated me to the title of a leper in many ancient cultures. I would have been the prime target for one of the miracles of Jesus and his apostles in those days of their ministry.
As we round the bend from the sobering season of Lent into the brilliance of Easter, my mind wanders back to those final days leading up to the sorrow of Passion Week. I sit and consider the last moments of Jesus with his yet ignorant disciples, men who had no concept of the coming cross with its scorn and shame. I reflect in my imagination upon the final pockets of prayer the Savior carved out of his hectic schedule, intimately seeking the Father’s face in light of the impending judgment. I wonder, What was going through his mind? What did Jesus think? What did he feel? How did the cross inform his final days?
I love the fact that Scripture, though it does not always give us every detail, opens the heart of God for us in a unique and life-changing way. We do not know all of Jesus’s final thoughts and feelings, but we can clearly see his agenda. Mark succinctly summarizes Jesus’s program for those waning weeks when he writes, “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45, NIV). Even in his last days, Jesus was actively seeking the Father’s will: to serve, to sacrifice, to save.
Continuing in Mark’s gospel, we note the final miracle prior to Jesus’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem that we celebrate this Sunday, “Palm Sunday.” As Jesus and the disciples left Jericho on their way to Jerusalem, marshaling monumental crowds, they walked past a blind beggar, Bartimaeus. Hearing the commotion, Bartimaeus began beckoning for Jesus. Although many in the crowd rebuked the blind man, he begged in loud tones for Jesus, the Son of David, the rightful Ruler, to show him mercy. Then, the unthinkable happened. Jesus stopped.
Friend, do you know what causes the Son of God to stop in his tracks? Mercy. If we were to examine this scene from the standpoint of God’s justice, we would see that there was nothing in Bartimaeus or his background that would provide grounds for Jesus’s actions. Like us, there was no inherent goodness in Bartimaeus’s life to earn God’s favor. All Bartimaeus brought to the table was blindness, and the grace-driven desire to see. In faith, Bartimaeus came to Jesus the way that all of us blind beggars do: by being graciously called. In his severe kindness, Jesus gave Bartimaeus exactly what he needed and desired most, sight.
Imagine, friend, that the first face you saw after a lifetime of darkness was the face of God in the flesh. The healing was not gradual, but immediate. And with that seismic shift in his life came a shift in his activity. He who had hoped and held out for mercy, day-after-day, received sight. With the immediate healing came immediate worship. He followed after Jesus.
Friend, I do not know whether your eyesight is as dismal as mine, but I know that there are only two groups of people in this world. There are those who are spiritually blind, lost and hopeless, facing future judgment before God and eternity separated from him. And there are those who, like Bartimaeus, have received God’s gracious gift of sight. By faith, we follow Jesus. In the final days before we celebrate Easter, I pray that you would consider the Savior. I pray that in your blindness you would come to him and receive saving sight by grace through faith in him. I pray that you might be the last miracle this year before celebrating the cross and resurrection.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1109 SDA Church Lane, Loris welcomes its new pastor and his family. Pastor John Barnett comes from Huntsville, Ala. He was installed Feb. 12. He will serve Emmanuel SDA, Loris on the second and fourth Sabbath and Bethel SDA in Bucksport on the first and third Sabbath of each month.
Everyone is welcome.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church, 4725 U.S. 501 W. (Landmark and U.S. 501), Conway will host children for an Easter event April 9, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Please join them for “Hop and Stop” treats and the Easter story!
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will hold Parents Night Out, every third Thursday, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities!
■ Kingston Presbyterian Church, PCUSA, at 800 Third Ave., Conway will host a special Easter service April 17. Sunrise service will be on the lawn by Kingston Lake at 6:30 a.m. with regular worship at 10:30 a.m.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach invites everyone to worship during Holy Week: Palm Sunday, April 10, 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 14, 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday, April 17 at 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Like them on Facebook to watch live-stream services: Palm Sunday during the 9:45 a.m. service; Maundy Thursday and Good Friday during the 6:30 p.m. service; and Easter Sunday during the 9:45 a.m. service. Visit the website at www.stphiliplutheranchurchmb.com
■ The Catholic Community at Carolina Forest (at Seton School, 1300 Carolina Forest Blvd.) is preparing for the Easter Triduum: Holy Thursday, April 14, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 15, Passion of the Lord, 3 p.m., and Stations of the Cross, 6 p.m.; Easter Vigil, April 16 at 8:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday, April 17, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
They invite everyone to join them for this most sacred week in the Christian calendar.
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach, is now open each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
Also, the church has a radio ministry on Talk 94.5 FM each Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The TV ministry is 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on HTC Channel 16.1 or Channel 816 (it is listed as WWMB-CW on the channel guide) and is now known by the call letters EPDE. Spectrum is on CW-Channel 4. People with antennas, will find the services on 15.2.
■ Grand Strand Community Church will hold its Second Annual Blessing of the Bikes, May 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join them for hamburgers, hot dogs and free drinks. In addition, local vendors will be present, along with the GSCC prayer tent, music and a prayer of blessing at 12:30 p.m. Call (843) 650-3878.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
The Well by the Sea will also hold Stations of the Cross during Lent, which includes April 8.
There will also be a Good Friday service April 15 at the Market Common at 5:45 p.m. at Deville & Nevers Street.
The procession will begin at 6 p.m. with stops at several places along the way to recite the Stations as they make their way to Grand Park. Everyone is invited.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are April 16 and May 21.
There is no cost.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Metzora, April 9
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew
Education Wednesday
12:45-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m., Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos and discussion
Temple Emanu-El Community Passover Seder will be held April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunes Club, 9000 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Seder will be led by Rabbi Avi. There will be a Kosher dinner with a buffet menu. Cost is $60 for Temple members and $75 for nonmembers. Children 4-12 are $30, under 4 are free.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: canned chicken and canned tuna
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
The Sara G. Levy Award
Temple youth planning to go to Jewish camp, a Jewish summer program, or Israel, should apply in the Temple office.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572. Tickets can be purchased at https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc.
A Holocaust Memorial Observance will also be held in the music and arts center.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
Ribbon-cutting set!
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Myrtle Beach Biblestore Outlet will happen April 8 at 10 a.m. at the Market South Plaza, 3800-3802 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, across from the Myrtle Beach State Park. This will be the third Biblestore Outlet in South Carolina. The others are in Florence and Lexington. The Biblestore Outlets sell Bibles plus $1, $3 and $5 books, including Christian bestsellers, devotionals, children’s books, Bible studies and Spanish materials. Kenneth Jones, who is now the manager at the Lexington store, will manage the Myrtle Beach store.
