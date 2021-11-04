The Great Christmas Light Show returns to North Myrtle Beach on Monday, Nov. 22 at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. This year, the show features 30 new animated and holiday scenes, the lights bringing the scene to life.

The drive through light show will feature over two million lights festively displayed along a two-mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. Over 500 magical light displays, some up to 55 feet tall, have been custom made for this year’s show.

Following your drive through the enchanted light show, stop off at Santa’s Village for some hot chocolate and s’mores, take a look at the lights on the Santa Express Train Ride and it wouldn’t be Santa’s village without the jolly old soul himself! Santa’s Village is open Thursday through Sunday only, starting Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec. 12. Santa’s Village will be open nightly starting Thursday, Dec. 16 to Thursday, Dec. 30 and will be closed Christmas Day.

For vehicles with up to 15 guests, tickets for the Great Christmas Light Show are $15 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is closed and $20 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is open. For vehicles with 16 to 30 guests, it’s $30 per vehicle all nights. Any vehicle with 31 or more guests is $60.