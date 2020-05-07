Like the bus he drives four times a week, Gary Bradley’s routine remains on a fixed route.

Working amid the coronavirus pandemic can be worrying for the 75-year-old Coast RTA driver.

“I’m as concerned as everybody else I suppose,” the Conway resident said. “I’m an older person, so if something happens that could be it, you know?”

Still, he’s committed to taking passengers to their destinations. Even during a crisis, many still have to get to work.

“I [do] it because that’s my job,” Bradley said.

Riders also share concerns in light of current events.

Coast hasn’t required fares for over a month. The bus service also takes precautions such as disinfecting buses frequently and taping off seats at the front. Twice per shift, Bradley uses spray bottles and paper towels to wipe down areas like seats and rails.

He said being kind to riders is crucial, especially now. Bradley might be the first or last person a rider sees during the day.

“I try to be cordial,” he said.

He moved to South Carolina in 2007 from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, trading “one beach for another” as his wife put it.

As riders boarded a bus at the Myrtle Beach Transfer Center recently, Bradley recalled working in munitions and as an initially reluctant fireman with the U.S. Air Force decades ago. His military service took him overseas to Vietnam and Thailand.

As a civilian, he ended up at Otis Air National Guard Base, working his way to assistant fire chief.

Retiring at 51, driving a bus was a way for him to stay busy.

He drove a school bus for over 20 years, first up north and then for a decade in Horry County.

“You don’t want to just sit around,” Bradley said.

After his stint transporting students, he opted for a change in scenery.

As a driver for the RTA, he’s enjoyed chatting with riders, and has learned some regulars’ names.

His bus travels to Georgetown, Myrtle Beach and Conway, and Bradley likes getting to inform passengers about the area.

He’s also witnessed the effect COVID-19 has had on the Grand Strand’s economy.

Many who ride the bus head to hotels and other jobsites. Lately, Bradley hasn’t seen some riders who would routinely head to the beach from Georgetown for work.

Despite his older age, his wheels keep spinning.

“I’ve been around for a while,” he said. “I don’t feel it.”

—Viraj Naik

