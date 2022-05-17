Teresa Ann Lischer
Teresa (Gould) Lischer, 58, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Mother's Day, May 8.
Teresa will lovingly be remembered by her two sons, Troy Sherwood Lischer, 27, of Denver, Colo., and Timothy Scott Lischer, 21, of Livonia, N.Y.
Teresa grew up in Brockport, N.Y., and graduated from Brockport Central High School in 1981. She went on to earn her degree as a registered nurse from Monroe Community College School of Nursing.
Teresa worked as an RN in several states and hospitals. She loved helping people, the outdoors and walking the beach with her beloved dog, Rudy.
She had a passion for music and loved to attend concerts with family and friends. She lived her dream by moving to South Carolina near the beach.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Richard D. Gould.
Surviving are her mother, Esther Ahern; her two brothers, Richard Gould and James Ahern; and numerous family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Livonia, N.Y., at a place and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Victim Advocates, 1101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC., 29577. Call (843) 918-1372).
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
