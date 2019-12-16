The Tanger Outlets’ 26th annual Pink Campaign garnered $42,637.97 in October, and presented a check in that amount to the Conway Medical Center Foundation this morning.
The funds will benefit the hospital’s 3D Mobile Mammography Center.
“I talk to patients who don’t have resources,” said Breast Health Navigator Jeannie Gibson. “The money is definitely going to be appreciated by them … who say ‘I need help’ but don’t know how to get it. It’s rewarding to be a part of a hospital that is able to say, ‘We’ve got you.’”
Ted Milford, director of development for the CMC Foundation, said the hospital is grateful for the partnership that allows them to help in the fight against breast cancer.
“These much-needed funds ensure that many of our vulnerable and underserved population get access to the best care possible through the most advanced 3D mobile mammography screenings. Early detection is key to better patient outcomes,” Milford said.
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach was on hand to present the check to the Foundation, and also bestowed two care packages containing Tanger Gift Cards and merchandise to local patients impacted by breast cancer, including Eva Swontek.
Swontek, who discovered a lump in her breast in April of this year, was diagnosed with stage two invasive ductal carcinoma, after a mammogram and biopsy.
That same week, Swontek also lost her brother-in-law to a heart attack. Previously, Swontek’s husband battled and conquered Hodgkins Lymphoma, while her mother fought and is a survivor of her own ordeal with breast cancer.
“I didn’t know why those things had happened to me,” Swontek said. “My husband and my mother are a blessing to me … it was so that they could be there for me.”
A service leader for Food Lion and employee at Carolina Forest Performing Arts Academy, Swontek has two daughters, ages 20 and 23.
When asked if her daughters would take the BRCA genetic mutation test to see if they carried the gene that said they are prone to breast cancer, Swontek said she herself took the test years ago but was negative for the mutation.
“Eighty percent of new cancers have no known history of it [in their families],” Swontek said.
She has finished months of chemotherapy and is now in the midst of radiation, after her doctor performed a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous cells.
Self-exams are so important, Swontek said, who found hers in that fashion, outside of a usual scheduled mammogram.
“It’s not going to wait until your next mammogram … you don’t only get breast cancer in October,” Swontek said.
Through the funds raised by Tanger Outlets, CMC Foundation’s Mammography Initiative will be able to provide mammograms to women who would otherwise never have the opportunity for life-saving care. Additional funds are abailable to women who need further procedures such as biopsies and ultrasounds. Since the program was introduced in October of 2005, CMC Foundation has paid over $500,000 in services.
