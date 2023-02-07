Sydney Faulconer Griffith
Sydney Faulconer Griffith, 69, of Myrtle Beach, entered Heaven's gates Jan. 26 at her residence.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., Oct. 30, 1953, Sydney was the daughter of Helen Fulks Faulconer and Henry Edward Faulconer Jr. She was a 1972 graduate of Randolph Macon Woman's College. Sydney was interested in politics at an early age and spearheaded the Young Republicans group on her college campus.
The Vietnam War took place during her college years and at its end, Sydney was honored to attend a dinner at The White House honoring the return of U.S. POWs.
After graduating from college, Sydney moved to Richmond, Va. where she began a career with Signet Bank. She married James C. Griffith and remained in Richmond for several years. Later the couple divorced and Sydney returned to Lynchburg. Once again Sydney relocated, this time to Myrtle Beach, where she became a program administrator for Magnolia Farm Recovery Program for Women. She retired in 2020.
Sydney had many talents. She loved the water and was a great swimmer. Living at the beach was a dream come true for her.
She maintained, "The Blue Drawing Room", where she spent countless hours creating amazing pencil drawings. From a young age, she had a passion for horses, and at age 12 she talked her parents into buying a pony for her and her sister.
Several horses became hers throughout the years wherever she lived. She forever remained a horseman and a horse enthusiast. Along with the love of horses, was the love of dogs! She became an intense advocate for the humane treatment of dogs in particular, as well as for all animals.
Sydney is survived by her sister, Tamara "Bambi" Faulconer Lichford and her husband, Lewis E. Lichford III; a nephew, Lewis E. Lichford IV and his wife, Jennifer Brooke Lichford; a niece, Hollis Lichford Lawyer and her husband Aaron C. Lawyer; a great-niece; and three great-nephews.
Memorial Donations made in Sydney's name may be made to the Myrtle Beach Animal Shelter or the Lynchburg Humane Society.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
Call (843) 294-0011.
