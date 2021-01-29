Ronald Douglas Strom
Ronald Douglas Strom, 73, passed away Jan. 29 in Embrace Hospice.
He was born March 21, 1947, in Gardner, Mass., a son of the late Runar and Loretta LaRoche Strom.
Ronald was a member of Myrtle Beach Elks Lodge #1771. He loved music and photography.
Mr. Strom is survived by his special friend, Terri Cummins.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
