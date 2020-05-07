01project gallery_JM21.JPG

Theodore Probst picks up recycling bins in a Conway area neighborhood. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

They don’t work on the front lines — not, at least, in the sense that doctors, nurses and paramedics do. 

No one is driving by their workplaces holding up encouraging signs or organizing prayer rallies in their parking lots. 

But their work is essential. 

They collect trash, monitor inmates, repair engines, cook meals and care for the destitute. 

They also face health risks in the era of COVID-19. Working from home isn’t an option. 

Still working through the pandemic

