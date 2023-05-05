It was a big deal last year when the St. James girls soccer team reached the third round of the state playoffs.
Now that they’ve gotten there again, the Sharks want more this time around.
St. James earned that opportunity after beating third-seeded Fort Dorchester 5-1 Thursday at home. It sets up the Sharks to host second-seeded River Bluff on Saturday.
“I just hope that’s their mindset, that we can compete with anybody,” coach Kate Jacobs said. “We’ve played some good competition this year and they’re realizing that. This team is good enough that it can beat anybody if we play our game of soccer.”
Indeed, St. James’ schedule this year was crafted to help the team prepare for the deeper rounds of the playoffs. Its only two losses since a humbling 7-0 defeat against Wando on March 3 have come in overtime or penalty kicks against two of the state’s best teams in Oceanside Collegiate and Waccamaw, state title contenders in Class 2A and Class 3A, respectively.
That scheduling may have been the biggest difference from last year, a season that came to an end in the third round after a 2-1 loss to state powerhouse Chapin.
St. James (14-4-3 overall) has yet to set a game time for Saturday. However, Jacobs said she was leaning toward an afternoon start.
AROUND THE AREA
Everything on paper says the North Myrtle Beach softball team is getting hot at the right time.
The Chiefs will have a chance to prove it after picking up a second playoff win to open the postseason. Thanks to Thursday’s 15-7 win at Colleton County, North Myrtle Beach will play at West Florence on Saturday. With the new playoff format in Class 4A this spring, the winner of that game will then have a full week off before hosting the lower state semifinal championship round, needing just one win in two chances. If West Florence beats the Chiefs for a third time this year, North Myrtle Beach would then turn around Monday and play in an elimination game next Thursday for the right to return to West Florence.
Either way, not bad for a team that finished 3-7 in region play and entered the playoffs on a 10-game losing streak.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOFTBALL
North Myrtle Beach 15, Colleton County 7
BASEBALL
Class 5A
Carolina Forest 10, Wando 5
Summerville 10, St. James 0
Fort Dorchester 7, Socastee 1
Cane Bay 15, Conway 6
Class 3A
Aynor 11, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2
Beaufort 7, Loris 3
Class 1A
East Clarendon 6, Green Sea Floyds 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A
St. James 5, Fort Dorchester 1
West Ashley 3, Carolina Forest 1
Class 4A
May River 1, Myrtle Beach 0
Class 3A
Philip Simmons 9, Loris 0
Dreher 7, Aynor 0
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
BOYS TENNIS
Class 4A State Final, 10 a.m. Saturday, Florence
Myrtle Beach vs. Riverside
BASEBALL
Class 4A, Third round (Friday)
No. 3 James Island at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach
Class 5A, Elimination round (Saturday)
No. 3 St. James at No. 4 Cane Bay
Class 3A, Elimination round (Saturday)
No. 2 Aynor at No. 1 Hanahan
No. 3 Gilbert at No. 4 Loris
Class 1A, Elimination round (Saturday)
TBD at No. 3 Green Sea Floyds
Class 5A, District Championship (Monday)
No. 2 Wando/No. 3 Ashley Ridge at No. 1 Carolina Forest
SOFTBALL
Class 5A (Friday)
No. 2 Wando at No. 1 St. James (Second round)
No. 2 Conway at No. 1 Berkeley (Second round)
At-large Socastee at No. 3 Fort Dorchester (Elimination round)
No. 4 Carolina Forest at No. 3 Stratford (Elimination round)
Class 3A, Second round (Friday)
No. 2 Swansea at No. 1 Aynor, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Loris at No. 1 Gilbert
Class 1A, Second round (Friday)
No. 4 Green Sea Floyds at No. 2 East Clarendon
Class 4A, Third round (Saturday)
No. 11 North Myrtle Beach at No. 2 West Florence, 12 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A, Third round (Friday)
No. 2 Stall at No. 1 Carolina Forest
Class 4A, Third round (Friday)
No. 3 James Island at No. 2 Myrtle Beach
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A, Third round (Saturday)
No. 2 River Bluff at No. 1 St. James
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.