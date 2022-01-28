The Conway High girls varsity basketball team has battled through a great deal of adversity during the 2021-2022 season.
Despite having a young team and going through multiple quarantines, head coach Tymesha Hosch is confident in what her team can accomplish in the final few weeks of the season.
“Everyone expects us to finish last,” Hosch said. “We can go in and surprise a lot of people if we play hard.”
Hosch said she has noticed her team playing a lot harder as region play ramps up compared to when the season first began. Hosch noted the youthfulness of this year’s squad as the Tigers are starting just one senior and the rest are either sophomores or younger, including two eighth graders.
With such a young squad, Hosch said there’s a lot more teaching involved.
“We’re not only trying to teach a skill, we’re trying to teach them about the game,” Hosch said.
There have been times this season where that lack of understanding the game has hurt the Tigers, but Hosch said it’s a process.
“Sometimes a lot of the mistakes we make comes from not understanding the game,” Hosch said. “For instance, early in the season when you fall to the floor with the ball or the ball is rolling on the floor and you grab it and stand up, those are some of the things that we were doing early on.”
Hosch said in the team’s loss on Wednesday to Sumter, players now told their teammates to not get up in order to avoid a traveling violation.
“They’re understanding some things now the more that we play,” Hosch said.
Along with her assistants, Hosch has looked to her lone senior and team captain Saniah Richardson. Richardson, who has played basketball for the Tigers since 7th grade, said it’s a role she’s embraced and taken head on.
“I’m taking it one step at a time and just be the leader for them,” Richardson said.
As the season has gone on, Hosch said she’s seen improvement in Richardson and the older players to help guide this young Tigers squad.
“They’re starting to understand the importance of us getting together and having the younger girls buy in,” Hosch said. “They’re talking more. We’re doing a lot of talking.”
One of the biggest setbacks for the Tigers this season has been being put in COVID quarantine multiple times.
“It’s been tough being quarantined and then trying to get back, but we’re getting there,” Richardson said.
With possibly three weeks left in her senior season, Richardson wants to make the most of her time left at Conway with the hopes that it leads her to playing at the collegiate level.
“I’ve learned a lot since being here my freshman year and the coaches all taught me a lot,” Richardson said. “I’m just taking everything in and I want to take it to the next level.”
Conway is currently 4-11 overall and 1-2 in region play. With five games left, there is a belief that the team can shake things up in the region and make a late playoff push.
“Coming in as an underdog, everyone expects us to be at the bottom,” Richardson said. “We’re most definitely going to work our way to the top.”
