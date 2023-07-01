Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
Did the next Michael Block play this week at Wachesaw Plantation Club?
Time will tell.
The private club in Murrells Inlet hosted the Carolinas PGA Professional Championship from Tuesday through Thursday, and the top 10 finishers qualified for the PGA Professional Championship - aka the PGA of America club pro championship – in Frisco, Texas, next spring.
The top 20 finishers in that tournament will qualify to join Block at the 2024 PGA Championship, one of pro golf’s four majors, next May at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where they’ll have the same opportunity that he had this past May.
Block, a 46-year-old teaching pro at a public-access course in California, captured the attention of the golf world when he tied for 15th in the PGA Championship at Oak HIl Country Club to earn nearly $300,000 and a return visit to the major.
The Carolinas PGA Championship was won by Steve Bogdanoff of Raintree Country Club in Charlotte, who earned $10,000 with a 5-under-par 69-68-71–208.
Read the full story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.