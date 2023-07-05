Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
SUNSET BEACH, NC | Leopard’s Chase Golf Links closed Wednesday for renovations that will include a transition of its greens from L93 bentgrass to TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass.
The course is expected to reopen in early September, though weather conditions could impact the reopening date.
The Tim Cate design is one of the four “Big Cats” courses at Ocean Ridge Plantation in Sunset Beach, N.C., and is one of just five remaining courses on the Grand Strand that feature bentgrass, which was once a prevalent and preferred putting surface in the market.
But it’s a cool-weather grass that tends to become stressed in the summer heat. The course opened in 2007 with its L93 bent greens.
Only the Founders Club at Pawleys Island, which opened early in 2008 as the rebuilt Sea Gull Golf Club, has opened more recently than Leopard’s Chase on the Strand.
But Ocean Ridge’s management believes the greens are ready for a transition after 16 years, and they are already brown after being sprayed to begin the process.
