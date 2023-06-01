Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
A pair of transfers who are expected to make an immediate impact, one of the top juniors in Europe, and the son of a golf legend who is now making a name for himself comprise Coastal Carolina’s incoming 2023 men’s golf signing class.
It’s a class that has head coach Jacob Wilner, a CCU alumnus who is entering his second season in Conway after 13 seasons as the head coach at Nevada, believing the Chanticleers will find another level of play and success next season.
The class consists of Jack Lee of England, Brady Duval from the International Junior Golf Academy in Florida – the son of former world No. 1 David Duval – Mississippi transfer Ludvig Eriksson and Francis Marion transfer Carlos Garre, who attended high school on the Grand Strand.
Wilner, a 2001 CCU grad and four-year golf team member, led Nevada to four consecutive NCAA regional appearances before taking over the CCU program in May 2022 and retaining assistant Yoshio Yamamota from the previous season’s staff.
“Yosh and I have been working hard to seal up this recruiting class as it was our first one together,” Wilner said. “We really wanted to get players that are very mature, players that have shown the ability to win tournaments, and we also wanted to get guys who have speed [in their swings] because that’s kind of the direction of this game.
“I feel we got all of them with Jack, Carlos, Brady and Ludvig.”
