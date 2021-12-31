After another historic season for Coastal Carolina football, the focus now turns to 2022 and building off the success the Chants have experienced in the past two seasons.
After a dismal 13-23 record to start off their first three seasons in FBS, the Chants are now 22-3 in their last two seasons and have become not just one of the top contenders in the Sun Belt, but also in the Group of 5 conferences.
Change is coming for Teal Nation. The year 2022 brings a new challenge as the Chants lose several super seniors such as linebackers Silas Kelly and Teddy Gallagher, along with key offensive players including tight end Isaiah Likely and running back Shermari Jones. However, the Chants do have some key components returning for 2022 like cornerback D’Jordan Strong and running backs Reese White and Brayden Bennett, who scored three touchdowns on six carries in the Chants Cure Bowl win over Northern Illinois.
There’s a lot to look ahead to for 2022 when it comes to being a Chant fan. Here are three things you should look out for next season.
GRAYSON MCCALL RETURNS
After there was speculation ahead of the Chanticleers’ bowl game in Orlando that CCU’s star quarterback Grayson McCall would enter the transfer portal, McCall put Chants fans’ minds at ease when he announced his return for one more season on his social media page Dec. 21.
“With much speculation going on all across the country, I felt you guys should be the first to hear the truth from me,” McCall said on his Twitter account. “I am coming back to play another year of college football and it will be in Conway, South Carolina.”
In Chants’ 47-41 victory over Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl on Dec. 17, McCall was named the game’s MVP, throwing for 315 yards on 22 of 30 passing to go with 4 touchdowns. His fourth touchdown pass placed him in second all-time in career touchdown passes with 54.
McCall is 20-2 as a starter for the Chants, helping lead the Chants to incredible milestones in program history such as their first perfect regular season in FBS history, their first bowl game and the Chants first bowl win.
Earlier this season, McCall became the fourth Chanticleer to surpass 5,000 career passing yards. McCall needs 4,533 passing yards to surpass Alex Ross for the all-record, but should the Chants make the Sun Belt title game in 2022, Ross’ record maybe in jeopardy.
A Ross record that McCall can certainly take care of midway through the 2022 season is career passing touchdowns record. McCall needs only 19 to surpass Ross, who threw for 72 touchdowns from 2010 to 2014.
McCall’s final season will start on Sept. 3 at Brooks Stadium when the Chants take on Army.
STRONGER OPPONENTS
On top of what will be a jam-packed conference schedule that will feature East rivals Georgia State on the road and Appalachian State at Brooks Stadium, the Chanticleers non-conference schedule is certainly one that isn’t filled with walk-over games.
The Chanticleers open their season at home on Sept. 3 against Army, who finished 2021 with a 9-4 record and a win over an SEC school in Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22. The Black Knights have finished with a winning record five out of the last six seasons, each winning season recording eight wins or more. Army is also 4-1 in their last five bowl games. CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell’s squad will have one of the toughest season openers since the Chants traveled to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks in 2018.
The Chants follow their season opener with a matchup of an old Big South opponent in Gardner-Webb. Coastal is 12-2 all-time against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, with their last loss coming in 2011.
The Chants will welcome the Buffalo Bulls to Brooks Stadium on Sept. 17. After starting the season 4-4, with one of those losses coming to the Chants, the Bulls lost four straight to end the season 4-8. However, five of the Bulls’ eight losses were by less than two touchdowns, including a 28-25 loss to the Chants. The Bulls took MAC champion — and Coastal’s bowl opponent Northern Illinois — to overtime, falling 33-27. After a six-game losing streak to MAC teams, the Chants will look to make it three in a row over the MAC and back-to-back wins over the Bulls.
Amidst conference schedule stands a formidable challenge for the Chanticleers as they will travel up to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the Cavaliers of the ACC. The game was announced by the program earlier in 2021 and will be part of a three-game series with the Cavaliers eventually making their way to Conway in 2024.
Virginia hasn’t had a loss since 2017 and have been in bowl games four out of the last five years, winning two of them. The biggest accomplishment the Hoos have had in recent years is their 2019 season where they went 9-5, winning the ACC Coastal Division, playing Clemson in the ACC title game and playing Florida in the Orange Bowl.
This will make six straight seasons that the Chants have played a Power 5 opponent. The Chants are 3-2 in their previous matchups against Power 5 teams, all three wins coming against Kansas. The only time the Chants have played another ACC opponent was when the Chants fell 49-3 to Clemson back in 2009, Dabo Swinney’s first official season as the head coach of the Tigers.
The 2022 season should surely help the Chanticleers gear up for what will be a loaded 2023 season when four new members – James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi – join the Sun Belt.
“A strong Sun Belt is good for Coastal Carolina,” said Matt Hogue, CCU Athletic Director.
While the Chants have not played Marshall or Southern Miss in their previous 20 seasons, Coastal has had run ins with both the Dukes of James Madison and the Monarchs of Old Dominion. The Chants are 1-2 against both schools combined, the lone win was against James Madison, who was ranked number one at the time.
“Not only do we have four fantastic institutions, we have four schools that have tremendously rich athletic histories,” Hogue said.
James Madison will be an FBS independent in 2022 before joining Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss as members of the Sun Belt on July 1, 2023.
NEW CRIB, WHO DIS?
While it may not officially be underway in 2022, be on the lookout for upcoming changes and planning for Coastal Carolina’s athletics facilities, including Brooks Stadium.
In September of this year, the university received a “generous gift” from former head football coach Joe Moglia, who was also the former CEO of TD Ameritrade. The amount of Moglia’s gift was not specified in an announcement from CCU.
"This is a significant step forward for our athletics program at Coastal Carolina University and indicative of Coach Moglia's commitment to our student-athletes and our institution," CCU President Dr. Michael T. Benson said.
Moglia’s contribution will allow Coastal to begin design work of an indoor practice facility, expanded football facilities and a proposed south endzone project, which would increase the capacity of Brooks Stadium, currently at 21,000.
Moglia was the head coach of the Chants from 2012 to 2018, going 56-22 during his time at the helm and guiding the Chants to one of the top teams in FCS, including a number one ranking in 2014. After taking a medical sabbatical for the 2017 season, Moglia stepped down following the 2018 season, when the Chants went 5-7 and missed out on bowl eligibility by one game. Despite stepping down, he remains involved with university acting as the chairman for athletics, executive director of football and executive advisor to the president.
"In 2012, [former] President David DeCenzo offered me the opportunity to be the head coach at Coastal Carolina, when no other athletic director or university president in the country was willing to give me a chance," Moglia said. "Under the leadership of Coach Jamey Chadwell and President Michael T. Benson, I couldn't be more excited about the future of our football program and the incredible prospects for our entire University. I'm very proud to be a small part of it."
The athletic facilities have gone under a massive re-vamp in the past decade. From the HTC Center and Springs Brooks Stadium being built in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and the expansion of Brooks Stadium, the athletics side of campus is night and day compared to what it was in 2010.
And the university isn’t done just yet. Moglia’s gift will also help complete the funding for the new soccer stadium, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023 near the tennis complex that is across U.S. 501.
Currently, Brooks Stadium is the smallest football stadium in the Sun Belt and with the four new teams joining in 2023, it still will be as Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium is the smallest home of the new Sun Belt members with a capacity of 22,480.
