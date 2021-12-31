After another historic season for Coastal Carolina football, the focus now turns to 2022 and building off the success the Chants have experienced in the past two seasons.

After a dismal 13-23 record to start off their first three seasons in FBS, the Chants are now 22-3 in their last two seasons and have become not just one of the top contenders in the Sun Belt, but also in the Group of 5 conferences.

Change is coming for Teal Nation. The year 2022 brings a new challenge as the Chants lose several super seniors such as linebackers Silas Kelly and Teddy Gallagher, along with key offensive players including tight end Isaiah Likely and running back Shermari Jones. However, the Chants do have some key components returning for 2022 like cornerback D’Jordan Strong and running backs Reese White and Brayden Bennett, who scored three touchdowns on six carries in the Chants Cure Bowl win over Northern Illinois.

There’s a lot to look ahead to for 2022 when it comes to being a Chant fan. Here are three things you should look out for next season.

GRAYSON MCCALL RETURNS

After there was speculation ahead of the Chanticleers’ bowl game in Orlando that CCU’s star quarterback Grayson McCall would enter the transfer portal, McCall put Chants fans’ minds at ease when he announced his return for one more season on his social media page Dec. 21.

“With much speculation going on all across the country, I felt you guys should be the first to hear the truth from me,” McCall said on his Twitter account. “I am coming back to play another year of college football and it will be in Conway, South Carolina.”

In Chants’ 47-41 victory over Northern Illinois in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl on Dec. 17, McCall was named the game’s MVP, throwing for 315 yards on 22 of 30 passing to go with 4 touchdowns. His fourth touchdown pass placed him in second all-time in career touchdown passes with 54.

McCall is 20-2 as a starter for the Chants, helping lead the Chants to incredible milestones in program history such as their first perfect regular season in FBS history, their first bowl game and the Chants first bowl win.