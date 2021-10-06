Following another blowout victory on Saturday over Louisiana-Monroe, the 15th ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers shift their focus to a Thursday matchup at Arkansas State.

While the Red Wolves have lost four straight games, head coach Jamey Chadwell isn’t taking Coastal’s next opponent lightly.

“They’re struggling a little bit right now but they’ve got a lot talent and can score a lot of points,” Chadwell said of the Red Wolves.

Aside from Arkansas's 52-3 loss to Washington, the Red Wolves have managed to score 30 or more points in all four of their other games.

“They’re the most dynamic offense we’ve seen so far from a defensive standpoint,” Chadwell said.

The Chants hope the third time is the charm on their visit to Jonesboro, having lost the two previous matchups.

“We need to go up there and get our first win,” Chadwell said.

Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State is slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Here are four things you need to know ahead of the Chants Thursday night matchup against Arkansas State:

THE OPPONENT

The Red Wolves enter Thursday night’s contest at 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Sun Belt play as the team comes off a 59-33 road loss to conference foe Georgia Southern. It will be the first home game for the Red Wolves in almost a month, with their last game at Centennial Bank Stadium on Sept. 11.

With the game scheduled for a Thursday night and nationally televised, Chadwell said he expects a decent crowd in Jonesboro and has been preparing his players for that environment.

“You got to do your best as far as practice, whether you have noise pumped in or you play louder music, you need something there to make sure your offense is ready for that, especially for third down,” Chadwell said.

The adjustment will help with both the verbal and non-verbal communication that happens on the field.

“You try to put them in a situation where [noise] is not a surprise,” Chadwell said. “We will do something throughout practice where we’ll play music or whatever may be playing so they’re hearing that and hearing loud noise where maybe it’s hard to hear each other so they got to do our communications. You obviously communicate through speaking but there’s also non-verbal communication that we work through so we can get ready for the crowd there. I’m sure there’s going to be a great crowd.”