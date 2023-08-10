Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.

A party and games area near the 17th green and 18th tee called The Grove, and two pro-ams are part of the preliminary plans for the Myrtle Beach Classic.

The first PGA Tour event on the Grand Strand will be held the week of May 6-12 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The international sports marketing agency Sportfive has been named the event’s operator, and the company has moved two-year Barbasol Championship tournament director Darren Nelson to Myrtle Beach be its tournament director.

Nelson and some of his staff are already on site, and he shared some details and insight Thursday into specifics of the inaugural tournament.

“The tour is great to work with. They want creative and fun ideas They want each event to be unique and have its own identity,” Nelson said.

Early thoughts include a local skydiving group landing on the beach in front of The Dunes Club as part of opening ceremonies, and a tournament-affiliated concert.

The Grove will be adjacent to the 17th green and 18th tee box in an area in and around 18th hole alternate tee boxes, with games such as cornhole, beer and liquor offerings, and other activities. It is modeled after a large area near the 17th green and 18th tee box at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island during the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage.

“We want kind of the fun place, the party place,” Nelson said. “We’re trying to create that vibe in Year 1 and certainly build on that for Year 2.”

