Two weeks into the Horry County high school football season the area is starting to get a strong sense of where local squads stand.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions, but things are shaping up for Horry County programs as they prepare for the calendar to flip over to September.

Friday’s slate provided plenty of entertainment, including Myrtle Beach’s convincing 51-14 Victory Bell rivalry win over Conway.

“I really love this football team,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said after his team’s win. “It’s early and this is still a work in progress. Of course, we’re still trying to find the pieces of the puzzle. But we’ve always tried to play a really good non-region schedule… it makes us better and prepares us for our region schedule.”

The Seahawks got back on track Friday with the win over Conway after dropping their Week 0 game to 3A powerhouse Camden.

Myrtle Beach had the standout win of the night, but Wilson’s squad wasn’t the only team who reversed the tides Friday.

Aynor—which dropped a one-point matchup to Wilson in Week 0—knocked off Kingstree 30-14 in its home opener. Jason Allen’s team rushed the ball 61 times for 394 yards, dominating time of possession numbers and moving to 1-1 on the year.

The Aynor coach said the win was a start, but getting back on track was about more than putting up strong numbers against Kingstree.

“I think we would’ve been in a bad way mentally had we lost. I don’t think our kids would’ve quit or anything, but you do need to win,” Allen said. “Our goal is to reach kids, make an impact and change their lives. If we’re not winning, we can’t impact as many kids if we aren’t having success… We have to believe we can do it and gain confidence and you could see that for us in the second half [against Kingstree].”

Loris was Friday’s other area winner, knocking off North Myrtle Beach 27-21, in double overtime.