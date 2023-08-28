Two weeks into the Horry County high school football season the area is starting to get a strong sense of where local squads stand.
There are still plenty of unanswered questions, but things are shaping up for Horry County programs as they prepare for the calendar to flip over to September.
Friday’s slate provided plenty of entertainment, including Myrtle Beach’s convincing 51-14 Victory Bell rivalry win over Conway.
“I really love this football team,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said after his team’s win. “It’s early and this is still a work in progress. Of course, we’re still trying to find the pieces of the puzzle. But we’ve always tried to play a really good non-region schedule… it makes us better and prepares us for our region schedule.”
The Seahawks got back on track Friday with the win over Conway after dropping their Week 0 game to 3A powerhouse Camden.
Myrtle Beach had the standout win of the night, but Wilson’s squad wasn’t the only team who reversed the tides Friday.
Aynor—which dropped a one-point matchup to Wilson in Week 0—knocked off Kingstree 30-14 in its home opener. Jason Allen’s team rushed the ball 61 times for 394 yards, dominating time of possession numbers and moving to 1-1 on the year.
The Aynor coach said the win was a start, but getting back on track was about more than putting up strong numbers against Kingstree.
“I think we would’ve been in a bad way mentally had we lost. I don’t think our kids would’ve quit or anything, but you do need to win,” Allen said. “Our goal is to reach kids, make an impact and change their lives. If we’re not winning, we can’t impact as many kids if we aren’t having success… We have to believe we can do it and gain confidence and you could see that for us in the second half [against Kingstree].”
Loris was Friday’s other area winner, knocking off North Myrtle Beach 27-21, in double overtime.
Here's a wrap-up from all of Friday’s action around the area.
Week 1 Recaps
Aynor 30, Kingstree 14
After a tight Week 0 loss to Wilson, Friday’s strong effort from the Blue Jackets was a welcomed sight in Aynor. The offense spread the wealth and worked a well-balanced attack against Kingstree—quarterback Rivers Johnson and tailback Cole Johnson both accounted for touchdowns in the team’s win. Aynor has its open date next weekend before hitting the road on Sept. 8 against Lakewood.
Summerville 33, Carolina Forest 26
While it’s probably fair to say Marc Morris isn’t interested in moral victories, Friday’s close loss to Summerville—the top 5A team in the state—certainly did not fall in the “bad loss” column.
The Panthers kept this game close throughout and nearly pulled off the upset of the weekend in South Carolina. Bright days are ahead for this squad. New quarterback Ethan Hamilton is settling in with standout tailback Kalil Johnson in time for next week’s home matchup against Oceanside.
Myrtle Beach 51, Conway 14
Simply put, this game was all Myrtle Beach. Conway rolled out of the opening whistle and kept the game tied at 14 after the first quarter, but the Seahawks were ultimately too dominant on offense the rest of the way.
Malachi Washington rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns while receiver John Simmons caught a pair of long touchdown passes from junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe. The Seahawks will travel to St. James this week to try to move to 2-1 and establish their place as one of the area’s top contenders.
Johnsonville 50, Green Sea Floyds 26
First-year head coach Patrick Martin’s team couldn’t keep pace with Johnsonville’s offense Friday, but posting 26 points after a Week 0 shutout was a step in the right direction.
After a pair of home games to begin the year, Green Sea Floyds hits the road for the next few weeks for three straight matchups against Mullins, Kingstree and Carvers Bay. The team won’t be back home until Sept. 22 against Andrews, its final non-region game of the season.
Loris 27, North Myrtle Beach 21 (2OT)
Action went to double overtime in Loris, coming down to a Tray Knox 10-yard touchdown run to seal the deal for the Lions. Knox scored three times against the Chiefs and posted 96 yards of total offense.
This was far from a down showing for Greg Hill’s North Myrtle Beach team — the offense worked 327 total yards against a stout Loris defense. These two teams will both face schools from North Carolina this week. The Chiefs host West Brunswick, while Loris stays at home against South Columbus.
Silver Bluff 46, Socastee 0
Socastee moves to 1-1 after this loss to Silver Bluff. For Ben Hampton’s team, this is one of those early season games to wipe and move forward from.
The Bulldogs controlled Friday night’s game from the jump, cruising to a shutout road win against Socastee. The Braves receive no break — they’ll be back in action for their third-straight home game of the year against West Florence on Friday.
Philip Simmons 41, St. James 30
Most may have known this game would be a tight back-and-forth affair and those expectations were met. Both teams broke out and traded scores throughout until Philip Simmons struck on multiple big plays, including an 80-yard third quarter touchdown rush. There were plenty of bright spots for Tommy Norwood’s Sharks team however, including Connor Schwalm’s multiple passing touchdowns.
St. James hosts Myrtle Beach Friday night.
