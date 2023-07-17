Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
The stage is set for Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center to become the epicenter of Sunset Beach, N.C.
The key components of an extensive plan to rejuvenate the three-course, 2,000-acre resort have all been approved by the Sunset Beach town council, and the owners and developers of the plan are working to implement it.
Sea Trail Investments, LLC, headed by Robert Hill of Riptide Builders and Parker Smith of the golf package company Golf Trek, purchased land and amenities within the resort in early March and presented development plans to the council during an all-day meeting last Monday.
The council approved rezoning to allow for a 150-room hotel, 450 short-term rental units that are intended for visitors and tourists, and several commercial businesses within Sea Trail.
“We passed the commercial part so hopefully we can revive these golf courses and get it back to being the jewel it’s supposed to be,” Sunset Beach mayor Shannon Phillips said. “I mean we’ve got a diamond. It’s just dull right now. It’s time to make it shine.
“I think the council has opened the door where it can, I think the right investors are in here and I think they’re going to make something that this whole town will be proud of.”
Read the full story here.
