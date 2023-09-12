Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
Sandesh Sharda is making his debut in the Myrtle Beach golf market as a course owner, and he’s about to make quite a first impression.
Sharda purchased Rivers Edge Golf Club in Shallotte, North Carolina, on Friday, and he plans to heavily invest in the course and upscale amenities, which will include valet parking and a new fleet of golf carts with GPS service.
The 6,900-yard Arnold Palmer design that opened in 1999 is one of the area’s more scenic courses with numerous holes along marsh, the Shallotte River and Copas Lake, requiring long stretches over wooden cart bridges.
“My plans are to improve the experience for our golfers,” Sharda said. “That property is beautiful, it has some of the best views I’ve seen at a golf course. We want to elevate the experience in the golf capital of Myrtle Beach.”
Rivers Edge has been ranked among the top 100 public courses in the U.S. by Golf Digest – as high as No. 62 in 2007 – and has been named one of the top 10 public courses in North Carolina by Golfweek.
Accompanying Sharda’s big plans are great expectations for his new investment.
“Our intent is to be the best golf course not only on the East Coast, but at least top 10 within the country. That’s our ambition,” he said.
Read the full story here.
