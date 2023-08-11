The first year is always full of opportunity.
That’s what Patrick Martin is excited about as he enters his first season as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds.
After former head coach Joey Price resigned after the 2022 season, it didn’t take long for the school to promote Martin, who was the team’s defensive coordinator for six years.
Martin, who graduated from Green Sea Floyds in 2005, has spent the last several months making plans to turn around a program that finished 1-9 and winless in region play last year.
“As of right now, I feel like we’ve made great strides,” Martin said of his team. “It’s been a whirlwind trying to get everything how I want it. I’ve been spending time trying to get everyone bought into what we want to do both on offense and defense. So far, they’ve bought in.”
That buy-in is what Martin is asking for.
He’s not asking for anyone on his roster to be the hero. Nor is he placing unreasonable expectations on anyone in the Trojans’ locker room.
The message for the “new era” of Green Sea Floyds football, he says, is to-the-point: “Work hard and don’t feel sorry for yourselves.”
“If something goes wrong, we’re going to move on,” Martin said. “We can’t let one mistake build up and then have it last more than one play. We want them to move on and not let [the mistake] compile to make it four bad plays in a row. It’s about taking coaching, going about our business and doing it the right way next time.”
Over the summer, the team has placed an emphasis on getting on the field for 7-on-7 work with much larger schools. Martin’s squad has worked against teams like Conway, Darlington and Aynor over the preseason.
For Dylan McDowell, a former offensive lineman who converted over to the running back position in the spring, the offseason work has been encouraging.
He says he and fellow team leaders have had to keep others on a very young roster locked in and focused. But as a whole, McDowell sees a brighter 2023.
“We’re going to have to work a whole lot harder than we did last year,” McDowell said. “Last year going into the season, we weren’t looking great and it just got everybody down. But everybody wants to be here this year… In my opinion, the offense we’re running this year is going to work a lot better with the type of athletes we have.”
For that offense to click this year, Martin says the bulk of the leadership will come down to three players: McDowell, senior tackle Isaac Shelley, the team’s anchor on the offensive line, and wide receiver Demarian Mitchell.
As those three go, so too will the Trojans offense.
Over the course of the year, don’t be surprised if the team’s offense looks familiar.
Martin, a Coastal Carolina graduate, has had some inspiration when it comes to planning his offensive schemes.
“We’re still going to be a run-heavy team. We want to be as close to Coastal Carolina’s offense as we can be. We’re going to take what the defense gives us. Whatever they give is what we’re going to take,” Martin said.
“Being a Coastal alumni, I’ve been following them for a long time… We’re going to have multiple formations and make defenses prepare for a lot.”
The Trojans are expecting nearly 40 players on the varsity squad, a number that the school hasn’t seen in many years. A large part of that boost is Martin’s commitment to get more athletes to come out for football.
Multiple members of the school’s other athletic teams — like track and field and basketball — have joined the team to add significant depth to the Trojans roster this season. With more numbers has come an increase in one key area: speed.
For a team that struggled in the secondary last year, that boost in athleticism has been a welcomed addition for the unit.
“Speed is something you can’t coach,” Martin described, “If you have speed, it makes you better across the board. Tackling, special teams, coverage, speed is just going to make you better.
“I’ve got more skilled athletes back there this year. I have guys who played basketball and didn’t play [football] last year who I got back out. That’s helped us a great deal on the defensive side of the ball. We are probably as fast right now on the defensive side of the ball as we were in 2018 and 2019 when we won state championships.”
Without a doubt, Green Sea Floyds will need a rapid turnaround to make waves in Class 1A this season. It’s far from impossible, but rebounding from a 1-9 season is never a light challenge.
Fortunately for the Trojans, there are plenty of new faces around the program ready to rewrite the script.
“I’m looking forward to us having a winning season and making the playoffs,” McDowell said. “We’re going to go step by step and do things and hopefully, once we make it to the playoffs, we’ll handle things from there.”
